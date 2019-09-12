DuBois 32, Franklin 30; Clearfield 48, Huntingdon 13; Kane 40, Brockway 12; Clarion 45, Brookville 30; Ridgway 52, Bradford 0; Smethport 27, Curwensville 6; Elk County Catholic 27, Port Allegany 0; St. Marys 55, Punxsutawney 0; Redbank Valley 38, Sheffield 12.
Craig's Week 3 Picks
Craig Moyer
