Clearfield 34, DuBois 30; Brockway 20, Karns City 17; Brookville 34, Bradford 14; Curwensville 30, Elk County Catholic 10; Ridgway 42, St. Marys 20; Clarion 45, Punxsutawney 13; Redbank Valley 24, Keystone 20; Clarion-Limestone 17, Union/ACV14
Craig's Week 0 Picks
Craig Moyer
