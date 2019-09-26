DuBois 43, Erie 41; Clearfield 42, Bellefonte 34; Brockway 26, Bradford 13; Brookville 44, Moniteau 13; Ridgway 56, Punxsutawney 0; Coudersport 27, Curwensville 6; Elk County Catholic 34, Cameron County 0; Clarion 42, Kane 20; St. Marys 41, Karns City 34; Redbank Valley 32, Smethport 20.

