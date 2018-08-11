With the college football season right around the corner, a new-look Penn State team is ready to take the field with mixed expectations.
While the Nittany Lions will look to fill the voids of RB Saquon Barkley, TE Mike Gesicki and WR DaeSean Hamilton, as well as offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, the offense still has plenty of firepower.
QB Trace McSorley returns after leading the Big 10 in passing yards per game and is one of the preseason favorites to win the Heisman Trophy in his senior season.
RB Miles Sanders and WR Juwan Johnson could also have big seasons offensively for Penn State in 2018.
Week 1- vs. Appalachian State: Everyone will get their first look at a much different Penn State team against a tougher than usual opening week opponent in the Mountaineers. While Penn State may face some challenges early in the game adapting to their new lineup, they will likely get things rolling early and get the season started off with a win.
Week 2- at Pitt: The Nittany Lions will travel to Heinz Field for a third meeting in three years, as the teams split the first two games with Pitt winning in 2016 at home and Penn State winning last year’s game in Happy Valley. Expect this season’s meeting to be closer than last year’s 33-14 result, but Penn State should be able to secure their second win of the season and keep their Beaver Stadium win streak alive.
Week 3- vs. Kent State: The third game of the season brings Penn State’s easiest opponent of the year in the Golden Flashes. Kent State won just two games in the 2017 campaign and will likely struggle to keep up on both sides of the ball as the Nittany Lions should finish their non-conference campaign 3-0.
Week 4- at Illinois: The Nittany Lions open Big 10 play on the road for a Friday night contest in Champaign. Penn State should be highly favored against an Illini team that finished the 2017 season on a 10 game losing streak, but Friday night games can often pose a tough challenge on the road. Penn State will need to take control of the game early, but should be able to move to 4-0 heading into the heart of their schedule.
Week 5- vs. Ohio State: The rivalry has not disappointed over the last two seasons with a pair of thrilling games and this year should be no different. While Penn State had six players taken in the NFL draft, the Buckeyes will also have a new look after having a Big10-leading seven players drafted to the NFL. As it often does, the game should take center stage in the Big10 and the country, as it will likely determine the Big10 East Division champion. While both teams have a new look this season, Ohio State has the stronger team and should be able to win a close game.
Week 7- vs. Michigan State: Last season, Penn State was still reeling from their loss to Ohio State on the road and was unable to overcome a long delay and a strong Spartans team as they fell 27-24. This year should be different, as the Nittany Lions have a week off to prepare for Michigan State and should be able to bounce back with a win to move to 5-1.
Week 8- at Indiana: Penn State will have to avoid overlooking the Hoosiers after a pair of tough games at home. The Nittany Lions have one the last four meetings with Indiana and this year should be now different as their offense should power them to a big road victory.
Week 9- vs. Iowa: Last season the Hawkeyes were just one play away from stunning Penn State in Week 4 of the season in Iowa City. While Iowa will likely be a tough test again this season, the home-field advantage will boost Penn State to the win.
Week 10- at Michigan: The last two meetings have been very lopsided, with the teams splitting the games and the wins coming by a combined 68 points. Michigan returns nine of their 11 starters on defense and 10 on offense, the most returning starters of any team in the conference, while Penn State is tied for the least returning starters this season. The experience level should give the Wolverines a slight edge in this one.
Week 11- vs. Wisconsin: The last of five big conference tests for the Nittany Lions this season, four of which come at Beaver Stadium. This game could be pivotal in determining Penn State’s postseason fate and the result will depend on how well the offense can play against a stout Badgers defense. This could be Penn State’s lowest scoring game of the year, but expect them to pull out a victory.
Week 12- at Rutgers: The Scarlett Knights have proved to be one of the easiest conference games on the schedule each of the last three seasons for Penn State and this year should be no different. Penn State will look to record a resounding victory in their final road game of the season.
Week 13- vs. Maryland: Senior day is always a special game for every team, as the day should be more special for the Nittany Lions who should be able to record a big victory to close out the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.