DuBois 28, Punxsutawney 13; Keystone 27, Brockway 21; Brookville 55, Karns City 40; Ridgway 31, Bradford 20; St. Marys 63, Kane 28; Central Clarion 57, Moniteau 14; Union/ACV 30, Curwensville 13; Smethport 37, Elk County Catholic 35.

Recommended for you

Tags