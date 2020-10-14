Brookville 35, DuBois 28; Union/ACV 38, Brockway 20; St. Marys 49, Ridgway 13; Clearfield 62, Huntingdon 6; Redbank Valley 30, Curwensville 15; Elk County Catholic 42, Otto-Eldred 34; Central Clarion 50, Punxsutawney 6.

