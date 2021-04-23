BROOKVILLE — Putting the game away with a five-run seventh inning, visiting Cranberry pulled away with an 18-9 win over the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team Friday afternoon at Northside Field.
The Lady Raiders (1-6) trailed 9-1 after four innings, but scored five in the fifth and then three in the sixth after Cranberry added three runs in the top of inning to get within 12-9.
Elizabeth Wonderling, Julie MacWilliams and Emily Steel each had two hits for the Lady Raiders with Tory McKinney and MacWilliams hitting doubles. Wonderling and Steel singled in runs in the Lady Raiders’ five-run fifth. MacWilliams singled in a run in the sixth as well.
Cranberry (4-5) had 15 hits with six different players with two apiece. Rylee Coe had two hits with a double and four runs batted in. Alaina Hogue doubled twice and Jenna Reynolds ripped a home run.
Brookville visits Moniteau Monday.
In other softball action Friday:
Moniteau 22,
Brockway 2, 4 inn.
BROCKWAY — The Moniteau softball team scored early and often Friday en route to a 22-2 at Brockway.
The Lady Warriors scored nine runs in the first and never looked back, although Brockway tried to counter that initial onslaught with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first.
Brockway loaded the bases with no outs as Morgan Lindemuth singled, Amanda Decker was hit by a pitch and Grace Stewart walked.
After Moniteau cut down a run at home on a fielder’s choice, Lady Rover Madelynn Heckman drew a walk to force home Decker. Zoe Moore later singled with two outs to plate Stewart, but Moniteau threw out Stephanie Stage try to score as well to end the inning.
That proved to be the Lady Rovers’ only threat in the game, as the singles by Lindemuth and Moore were Brockway’s lone ones in the game.
Brockway (3-9) plays at Elk County Catholic on Tuesday.