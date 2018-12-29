PENFIELD — A 27-year-old Force man died as the result of a single-vehicle crash in Huston Township, Clearfield County, Saturday morning.
DuBois-based state police report that around 6:25 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash on Route 255 (Bennetts Valley Highway) near Drs Lane. They determined that the vehicle was traveling south when it went off the west side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.
The driver, Joseph Michael Winkler, 27, of 25 Spruce St., Force, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clearfield County Deputy Coroner.
Police were also assisted at the scene by the Penfield, North Point and Jay Township volunteer fire departments, Bennetts Valley EMS and Zimmerman Towing.
