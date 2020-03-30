NEW BETHLEHEM – A DuBois woman is facing driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges following an incident on March 8 at approximately 11:45 p.m. along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Kathryn Campbell, 60, was charged with driving a vehicle while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and reckless driving.
While working at the station on March 8, New Bethlehem Police Officer Taylor Smith observed a Toyota Sienna weaving along Broad Street. He then heard a loud crash and, through the window, saw that a parked Ford vehicle had been hit and damaged.
Witnesses outside the station reportedly told Smith that the vehicle that had initiated the collision, the Toyota Sienna, continued behind A-Plus Mini Mart.
According to court documents, Smith drove around in an attempt to find the vehicle with no success. On his way back to the station, he located the van — driven by Campbell — parked in a “Police Only” parking space in front of the building.
While speaking with Campbell, a strong odor of alcohol was reportedly detected and she had glassy eyes.
She allegedly admitted to colliding with the Ford and to drinking before getting behind the wheel.
An expired driver’s license was reportedly discovered in Campbell’s purse. A later background check indicated that her license was suspended for DUI.
Police said Campbell failed to perform field sobriety tests successfully, and a portable breath test came back positive for alcohol. She was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to Clarion Hospital for a blood test.
At the hospital, Campbell had trouble walking and struggled to keep her balance, reports state.
Test results indicated Campbell’s blood alcohol content to be 0.212 percent.
Due to damage from the crash, the Toyota was towed from in front of the police station the following day.
Charges were filed March 27 by Smith with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.