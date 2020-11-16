LIMESTONE TWP. – An Apollo man is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and more stemming from an incident on Sept. 17 at approximately 12:15 a.m. along Forest Drive in Limestone Township.
In addition to two counts of DUI, William Scott Wolf, 64, was charged with one count each of careless driving, and failing to drive at a safe speed and use hazard lights.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Forest Drive and Miller Road. On scene, a Dodge RAM pickup was observed on its side. The vehicle’s airbags were deployed and the front axel was snapped.
Through an investigation, police said, it was determined that Wolf lost control of the pickup on a curve in the roadway due to a high rate of speed.
Wolf allegedly admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel, and he was unable to perform field sobriety test successfully. A preliminary breath test also indicated positive results for alcohol, police said.
Charges were filed Nov. 12 by Trooper Evan Cyphert with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.