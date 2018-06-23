CLEARFIELD — A large yard sale event featuring scratch and dent items that could not be sent to the Wal-Mart stores will be held Saturday, July 7, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The funds raised by this event will support the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation (CRC) efforts in downtown Clearfield.
Wal-Mart Distribution Center #6027 in Woodland has donated two tractor-trailer loads of assorted items for this event.
The event will start at 8 a.m. at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds –Expo Building 2 on Saturday, July 7. Make plans to attend the event early. In other events similar, merchandise has sold out before lunch.
All sale items are “AS IS” and all sales are final, no returns. Cash and credit cards accepted.
For additional information, please contact Clearfield Revitalization Corp (CRC) at 814-765-6000 or discoverclearfield@gmail.com.
