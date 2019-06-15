STOCKHOLM — Crew members rescued from a Norwegian-owned oil tanker that was hit by an explosion earlier this week have arrived in Dubai, the owners and managers of the Front Altair said Saturday.
After being rescued on Thursday by the Hyundai Dubai after an explosion and fire on the tanker, they were taken to Iran.
Shipping company Frontline and International Tanker Management said the crew flew from Iran’s Bandar Abbas airport and landed at Dubai International Airport.
The company had earlier said the 23-strong crew comprised 11 Russian nationals, one Georgian and 11 Filipinos.
Robert Hvide Macleod, chief executive of Frontline Management, praised the captain’s decision to evacuate the ship and saluted “the captain and the crew who performed very professionally in a difficult situation.”
Meanwhile, a specialist team has arrived at the Front Altair to “inspect the vessel for a full assessment of the condition and damage,” the statement said.
The tanker was towed out of Iranian waters on Saturday and reported to be in the Gulf of Oman.
The company said earlier it did not know what caused the explosion, but said it had ruled out “mechanical or human error.”
Another tanker, the Kokuka Courageous, was struck twice on Thursday.
The incidents have led the United States to point the finger at Iran, risking an escalation in already fraught tensions in the region. Tehran has denied any involvement.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry called in British Ambassador Rob Macaire on Saturday to submit “a few explanations,” state news agency IRNA reported, without giving further details.
The head of the ministry’s Europe department told Macaire that British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt’s “anti-Iranian” statement a day earlier on the attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman was “unacceptable.”
Hunt on Friday evening blamed Iran for the attacks.
Hunt, without any evidence, had “hastily and blindly” repeated U.S. allegations against Iran, the European commissioner said. Macaire will forward the Iranian protest to London, IRNA reported.
Several Iranian lawmakers have called for restraint following the attacks.
“Tensions/friction would currently be the worst option for all countries … even Iran’s strategy should be restraint,” Gholamreza Heydari told the Ilna news agency on Saturday.
“The attacks were carried out by specific parties in order to lay the blame on Iran and in the end to spark a fire in the region,” reformist lawmaker Parvaneh Mafi said. The government should handle the situation “especially prudently and wisely,” she said.
Back in May, the United Arab Emirates said that four commercial vessels were sabotaged in an incident off the coast of Fujairah, including two Saudi oil tankers. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for those attacks as well.
Earlier Saturday, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the attacks on the four vessels were an act of state, not just outlawed groups.
“The intelligence collected before the operation and the accurate choosing of targets … these capabilities are not available to outlawed groups … this is an accurate operation that was carried out by a state,” he told a joint press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva.
“However, we have not decided that there are evidences that refer to a certain country,” he added.
The Norwegian company Frontline said the incident will be thoroughly investigated by the company along with third parties, including government officials.
Citing rising tensions in the region and pending more information regarding the cause of the explosion on Front Altair, the company said it would “exercise extreme caution when considering new contracts in the region.”