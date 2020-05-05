As an introduction, I am the Oliver Township supervisor in Jefferson County and the Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Company president. The purpose of my letter is to let other supervisors and firefighters know about a man I've had the pleasure of working with for over five years.
Cris Dush is the state representative for Jefferson and Indiana counties. When he took office he'd already been to municipal meetings around the district and sat through them. He was already researching ways to help us before getting into office.
One of the first things he did in office was organize training for municipal governments in his district with DCED, The Governor's Action Team COSTARS and others to help us learn how to navigate the systems and meet the people who could actually help us. He's also been very willing to support us in our grant efforts and get us whatever support his office is able to provide.
He's taught our fire companies how to leverage mutual aid agreements to increase the chances of receiving grants. He's encouraged municipalities to work together to do the same. Cris Dush is a team builder.
Cris Dush has also worked with the fire commissioners office to ensure every fire company that qualifies gets grant applications completed and in time when there is a change in the company's leadership.
Recently there were several fire companies that had not received their annual grants and were going to experience some significant issues since their annual fundraisers were also cancelled because of the COVID fallout. Cris Dush investigated and learned the governor had sent the fire commissioner's office home after declaring them non-essential when there were grants still left unprocessed! He immediately put pressure on the governor to get the fire comissioner's office back to work on these and it happened!
Cris Dush is also the author of House Bill 2413 which will provide up to $40 million to fire and EMS agencies to cover their losses due to COVID.
Cris Dush has earned my support for the state senate. I hope you will feel the same.
Dale Anthony
Brookville