I don’t know Cris Dush, have never met the man. Up until recently I always respected the person I understood Cris Dush to be. But I was wrong!
The campaign material Cris Dush is mailing is dreadful and salacious. For example:
“Cris Dush has never voted in favor of convicted child abusers”
The implication here is that at least one, if not both, of the other two candidates have supported convicted child abusers. Dush offers no support or evidence of this statement.
Quite frankly, he strikes me as part of the same “swamp” he purports he wants to eliminate. He could help to “drain the Swamp” by resigning.
Jack Green
DuBois