“Begin anywhere.”
— John Cage
“To make an end is to make a beginning.”
— T.S. Eliot
•
Cozy Mystery Book Club — Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. The Cozy Mystery Book Club is back in 2020 with Cleo Coyle’s “On What Grounds.”
Here’s a synopsis: The first charming mystery in the New York Times bestselling Coffeehouse Mystery series—where caffeine and crime are always brewing... Clare Cosi used to manage New York City’s historic Village Blend coffeehouse, until she opted for quieter pastures and a more suburban life. But after ten years away she’s back in action and back to the grind, serving up steaming hot caffeine one cup at a time. With a sprawling rent-free apartment directly above the coffeehouse, her cat Java by her side, and plenty of redecorating ideas, Clare is thrilled to return to work — until she discovers the assistant manager dead in the back of the store, coffee grounds strewn everywhere. NYPD Detective Mike Quinn finds no sign of forced entry or foul play and deems the whole thing an accident. But despite the attractive investigator’s certainty, Clare isn’t convinced. Now, if she wants to get to the bottom of things she’ll have to do some sleuthing of her own—before anyone else ends up in hot water…
Join us for a stimulating discussion!
•
Our Winter/Spring 2020 Critter Club is in session! Each week on Tuesdays at 1 p.m., preschool-aged children are invited to come participate in this wonderful program geared towards early learning and development through exposure to wonderful books and engaging in creative activities and crafts.
The kids enjoy snacks and interacting with each other in the library’s colorful and inviting atmosphere.
Pre-registration is required as there are only 14 spots available each Tuesday. However, if we have more sign up, we will offer a second program on Thursdays. Please call the library at (814) 473-3800, or comment each week on the Facebook post our Children’s Programming Coordinator puts up to let us know you would like to join us that week! This ensures that we have enough supplies and materials for each child. Thanks!
•
Between the Lines YA Book Discussion — Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. “Renegades” by Marissa Meyer.
A high-stakes world of adventure, passion, danger, and betrayal ... From No. 1 New York Times-bestselling author Marissa Meyer comes the New York Times-bestselling YA novel “Renegades.” Secret Identities. Extraordinary Powers. She wants vengeance. He wants justice. The Renegades are a syndicate of prodigies — humans with extraordinary abilities — who emerged from the ruins of a crumbled society and established peace and order where chaos reigned. As champions of justice, they remain a symbol of hope and courage to everyone...except the villains they once overthrew. Nova has a reason to hate the Renegades, and she is on a mission for vengeance. As she gets closer to her target, she meets Adrian, a Renegade boy who believes in justice — and in Nova. But Nova’s allegiance is to a villain who has the power to end them both.
Join us for pizza, refreshments, and a great discussion!
•
Employer Expectations — Thursday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m. CareerLink staff will be on hand to review the difference between “hard skills” and “soft skills” and help you learn the top soft skills employers are looking for in employees.
•
Career Building — Thursday, March 5, at 1 p.m. Are you having difficulty navigating the PA CareerLink website? Need an updated resume? Unsure how to answer interview questions, or what to wear? Come to this event for assistance.
•
Federal Tax Form Updates — As of today, we have been notified that Federal tax forms will be shipped toward the end of January and could take up to three weeks to reach us. We will keep you informed as to when they are available.
State Tax Forms — As of last year, the state stopped sending out paper forms, so the library used its own resources to print out copies of the forms to have available at a discounted rate of 10 cents per copy (our usual rate is 25 cents per sheet). However, our printer is currently down and is undergoing extensive repairs. We will let you know when it is back up and running.
Thank you for your patience!
•
It’s that time of year again, when the weather becomes unpredictable and things can get very messy and even dangerous outside. Just as a reminder, it is the policy of the library to close when Union School District closes for severe weather. During inclement weather please check our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/elmlibrary to confirm closings.
•
“What the New Year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the New Year.”
— Vern McLellan