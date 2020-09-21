“A good book is the precious lifeblood of a master spirit.”
— John Milton
“A first book has some of the sweetness of a first love.”
— Robert Aris Willmott
•
Critter Club Story Time — Our pre-school-aged program returned on Sept. 22! As mentioned in our last column, we have decided to continue in the same vein that we have been going with Summer Reading this year, and that is to continue with a mostly virtual-based program. Due to the design of our building and the rules and regulations around social distancing, building and program capacity, etc., we are limited on what we can safely offer at this time, and we feel that this is the best option to effectively and efficiently continue to offer quality programming to participants.
During the Summer Reading program this year, packets of materials and supplies for activities and crafts were put together for each child to pick up, and supplementary virtual content was provided online to accompany those materials. The theme for the first week is Pete the Cat! Packets will be available for pick-up and instructions will be posted on the Eccles-Lesher blog site. Registration will be required, so contact Kelly Minich to sign up!
•
“Always read something that will make you look good if you die in the middle of it.”
— P. J. O’Rourke
“Books — the best antidote against the marsh-gas of boredom and vacuity.”
— George Steiner
•
Patron Picks — We want to hear from you! And each month, two of you will be lucky winners!
Starting this month, tell us about your favorite books, least favorite books, a book you loved, a book you hated. Tell us everything! Stop in to the library and fill out our form or fill out the link which you can find via our Facebook page or our Eccles-Lesher Blog. We have a category for adults (18 and up) and for kids (17 and below). Once a month we will do a drawing and choose a winner from each category. That person and their book choice will be featured on our blog and win a prize from a local business!
The first drawing will be Tuesday, Sept. 29. Feel free to enter more than once, but each entry must be for a different book. Help your local library and support your hometown businesses at the same time!
This month’s prizes are $10 gift certificates donated by M&M Pizza.
•
Between the Lines YA Book Discussion — Thursday, Sept. 24, at 5 p.m.: “Code Name Verity” by Elizabeth Wein. The beloved New York Times bestseller, a “fiendishly plotted” (New York Times) “heart-in-your mouth adventure” (Washington Post), that “will take wing and soar into your heart” (Laurie Halse Anderson). Join us for pizza, refreshments and a riveting discussion!
•
Clarion County Library System’s Great Cash Raffle — Friday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. We are doing another cash raffle this year! Tickets are $5 each and available at any of the Clarion County Libraries (Clarion, Foxburg, Knox, New Bethlehem and Rimersburg). There are six cash prizes from $100 to $500 and only a limited number of tickets will be sold. Winners will be drawn on Friday, Dec. 11 at the Clarion Free Library at 1 p.m. We will also stream it on CCLS’s Facebook Live. Winners do not need to be present.
•
“Books are the bees which carry the quickening pollen from one to another mind.”
— James Russell Lowell
“Books had instant replay long before televised sports.”
— Bern Williams
•
The Northwest Pennsylvania CareerLink is offering free, virtual workshops for your professional development. These workshops include “Using The Internet to Get Your Next Job,” “Resume Do’s and Don’ts,” “Interview Skills,” “Stress Management for Home and Work” and others. The classes are currently being offered online. You can find the schedule for these online events at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov under the Events tab. If you need assistance with registering for an event and/or creating an account, please contact Kat at (814) 758-5956, or kathryn.thompson@nwpacareerlink.org. A smart phone or a computer with an internet connection is required to attend these workshops.
•
“Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.”
— W.B. Yeats
“I’ve never known any trouble that an hour’s reading didn’t assuage.”
— Charles de
Secondat
•
Just a reminder! The library is still offering our curbside service for those patrons who prefer to obtain their library materials that way. In case you need a refresher on how Curbside works:
Visit our online catalog website at www.youseemore.com/elml/ and make a list of the items you wish to borrow (please write down title, author, and call number). Message the library on Facebook with your name, library card number, and list of items you wish to borrow (please include title, author, and call number for each item). You can also call us at (814) 473-3800. Leave a message with your name and a good call back number. Please do not list items in your voicemail! We will call you back to get your list of items. We will confirm a pick up date and time with you. Pick-ups will take place just inside the front doors of the library at the bottom of the steps inside — there will be a Pick-up table and a Drop-off table for easy access and contactless acquisition of your materials. Super easy! Drop-offs can also be made via our book-drop any time day or night on the side of the building.
•
Don’t forget to check out the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library blog at eccleslesherlibrary.blogspot.com/ for new content each week and/or monthly, including Patron Picks, Staff Picks, Linda’s Reviews, Here at the Library, Friends of the Library monthly member spotlight, and other informational updates about events, activities, programs and so much more! Details are listed here in our news column and posts are shared on our library Facebook page with links. You can also find the library on Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest! Visit us online or stop by the library during our open hours to learn more!
•
The library’s hours are currently:
• Monday, Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Closed Wednesday, Sunday and Holidays.