HARRISBURG — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding this week urged producers to protect their investments from rising input costs, unstable markets, and adverse weather conditions by signing up before the March 15 deadline for crop insurance coverage on spring-planted crops.
“Crop insurance is an important tool among producers’ risk management options,” said Redding. “Unpredictable weather can create significant challenges for growers, and this important resource can help protect their investments, commodities, and bottom line.”
March 15 is the deadline for modifying and finalizing policies, including the amount of crop covered, the value at which it is insured, and the loss percentage at which insurance kicks in.
Noninsured crop disaster Assistance Program (NAP) coverage, available through the Farm Service Agency for crops that are not covered by crop insurance, must also be completed by March 15. Local Farm Service Agency offices, rather than crop insurance agents, assist with NAP.
Whole-Farm Revenue Protection (WFRP) provides a risk management safety net for all commodities on a farm — like specialty and organic crops and livestock, or for diversified local- and direct-market operations — under one insurance policy. The enrollment deadline is also March 15.
Contact a crop insurance agent for more details on all program deadlines and other risk management protection information. An agent and the local FSA office can help producers better understand what programs or combinations of programs will work best for their operations.
For more information or to find an agent, visit www.cropinsurancepa.com. For the nearest FSA office, visit www.fsa.usda.gov/pa and click “county offices” or call 717-237-2117.
