Today

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.