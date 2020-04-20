ACROSS

1 Stroll

5 Smattering

8 Jack’s giant

12 Affirm

13 Actress — Longoria

14 Twosome

15 Have supper

16 Meaning

18 Gloomy

20 Insult wittily

21 Careless

22 Comfy shoe

23 Low point

26 End of the day

29 Foreshadowing

30 Vogue rival

31 Rotating machine part

33 TV remote button

34 Sense

35 Cry of frustration (2 wds.)

36 Bawdy

38 Got up

39 UPS units

40 Scoundrel

41 Cashmere

43 Actress — Stritch

46 Dark-haired lady

48 Coming up

50 Textile measure

51 Forensic sci. tool

52 Prayer ending

53 Nave neighbor

54 — Bernardino

55 Finished last

DOWN

1 Fat cat’s bundle

2 Hertz competitor

3 Comedian Jay --

4 Moscow citadel

5 UPS competitor

6 At any time

7 Pale

8 Science of light

9 Narrow the gap

10 Onion goody

11 Physics unit

17 UV ray blocker

19 Keep out

22 Ruminate

23 Dec. neighbor

24 Love, to Pablo

25 NYC eatery

26 Yukon hauler

27 She loved Narcissus

28 Makes into leather

30 Ocean dwellers

32 One of the Three Stooges

34 Tale

35 Type of number

37 Platinum or ash

38 Battery size

40 Freshly washed

41 Outer garment

42 Mine and thine

43 Volcano in Sicily

44 Jules Verne captain

45 Former flames

46 Win — — nose

47 Six-pointers

49 Explosive letters

Answer: A7

