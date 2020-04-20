ACROSS
1 Stroll
5 Smattering
8 Jack’s giant
12 Affirm
13 Actress — Longoria
14 Twosome
15 Have supper
16 Meaning
18 Gloomy
20 Insult wittily
21 Careless
22 Comfy shoe
23 Low point
26 End of the day
29 Foreshadowing
30 Vogue rival
31 Rotating machine part
33 TV remote button
34 Sense
35 Cry of frustration (2 wds.)
36 Bawdy
38 Got up
39 UPS units
40 Scoundrel
41 Cashmere
43 Actress — Stritch
46 Dark-haired lady
48 Coming up
50 Textile measure
51 Forensic sci. tool
52 Prayer ending
53 Nave neighbor
54 — Bernardino
55 Finished last
DOWN
1 Fat cat’s bundle
2 Hertz competitor
3 Comedian Jay --
4 Moscow citadel
5 UPS competitor
6 At any time
7 Pale
8 Science of light
9 Narrow the gap
10 Onion goody
11 Physics unit
17 UV ray blocker
19 Keep out
22 Ruminate
23 Dec. neighbor
24 Love, to Pablo
25 NYC eatery
26 Yukon hauler
27 She loved Narcissus
28 Makes into leather
30 Ocean dwellers
32 One of the Three Stooges
34 Tale
35 Type of number
37 Platinum or ash
38 Battery size
40 Freshly washed
41 Outer garment
42 Mine and thine
43 Volcano in Sicily
44 Jules Verne captain
45 Former flames
46 Win — — nose
47 Six-pointers
49 Explosive letters
Answer: A7