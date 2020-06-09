ACROSS
1 Whale school
4 Playful bark
7 Cleans fish
11 Cassius Clay
12 Albright or Falana
14 On the briny
15 Pasture
16 Tootsy
17 Drenches
18 “Amadeus” role
20 Gets by
22 NBA coach — Unseld
23 102, to a centurion
24 Diced
27 Wrestling venues
30 Romantic deity
31 Walked heavily
32 Diamond org.
34 Switch positions
35 Gizzard
36 Drop anchor
37 Sacred beetle
39 Gorp eater
40 Comfy shoe
41 Fellows
42 Divide in two
45 Eye parts
49 Bad sign
50 Gumbo veggie
52 Sweetie-pie
53 Mimicked
54 Fishing gear
55 Santa — winds
56 Kitchen meas.
57 Throw in
58 Food additive
DOWN
1 Tropical swayer
2 Butter substitute
3 Cameron — of films
4 Lord Tennyson
5 Tree anchors
6 Sitcom waitress
7 Round Table knight
8 Manipulated
9 Chapeau’s place
10 Mouth off
13 Had to apologize (2 wds.)
19 Amazes
21 Contended
24 Mgmt. biggie
25 Tall vases
26 Long-necked pear
27 Graceful horse
28 Out of control
29 — gin fizz
31 Farm vehicle
33 Wintry cry
35 Great reptile
36 Fashion length
38 Corrects
39 Official messenger
41 Bogged down
42 Watercraft
43 Bratty kids
44 Ooze
46 Bogus
47 Geologic time divisions
48 Catch on
51 Green parrot
ANSWER: A6