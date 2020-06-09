crossword puzzle

ACROSS

1 Whale school

4 Playful bark

7 Cleans fish

11 Cassius Clay

12 Albright or Falana

14 On the briny

15 Pasture

16 Tootsy

17 Drenches

18 “Amadeus” role

20 Gets by

22 NBA coach — Unseld

23 102, to a centurion

24 Diced

27 Wrestling venues

30 Romantic deity

31 Walked heavily

32 Diamond org.

34 Switch positions

35 Gizzard

36 Drop anchor

37 Sacred beetle

39 Gorp eater

40 Comfy shoe

41 Fellows

42 Divide in two

45 Eye parts

49 Bad sign

50 Gumbo veggie

52 Sweetie-pie

53 Mimicked

54 Fishing gear

55 Santa — winds

56 Kitchen meas.

57 Throw in

58 Food additive

DOWN

1 Tropical swayer

2 Butter substitute

3 Cameron — of films

4 Lord Tennyson

5 Tree anchors

6 Sitcom waitress

7 Round Table knight

8 Manipulated

9 Chapeau’s place

10 Mouth off

13 Had to apologize (2 wds.)

19 Amazes

21 Contended

24 Mgmt. biggie

25 Tall vases

26 Long-necked pear

27 Graceful horse

28 Out of control

29 — gin fizz

31 Farm vehicle

33 Wintry cry

35 Great reptile

36 Fashion length

38 Corrects

39 Official messenger

41 Bogged down

42 Watercraft

43 Bratty kids

44 Ooze

46 Bogus

47 Geologic time divisions

48 Catch on

51 Green parrot

ANSWER: A6

