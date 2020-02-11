ACROSS

1 Cooking spray brand

4 Converse

8 Dow Jones fig.

11 Galleon cargo

12 Sapporo sashes

13 Lather

15 First aid box

16 Free pass

17 Grind down

18 Boorish one

20 Put up clapboards

21 Fleming of spydom

23 Popular dog name

24 Release money

27 Fuel cartel

29 Cosmo or GQ

32 Hosp. workers

33 Vitality

34 Rage

35 Make inquiry

36 Scratch out a living

37 App buyer

38 Man, once

39 Bolted

40 Travel far and wide

41 Hirt and Pacino

42 Time divs.

44 — nova

47 More than willing

51 Out callers

52 “Waterloo” pop group

55 Malt brew

56 Armor-breaking weapon

57 Like the Piper

58 Ego ending

59 Scoundrel

60 England’s Blair

61 Born as

DOWN

1 Very slow

2 Diva’s melody

3 Butterfly kin

4 Hot drink

5 Cable network

6 Point

7 Cookbook amt.

8 Stick on

9 Nullify

10 Stiff wind

14 Glove sz.

19 Lubricates

20 Dry, as champagne

22 Works of fiction

23 Cure

24 Reveal indiscreetly

25 Lhasa --

26 Black as night

28 Walleyed fish

29 Japanese soup

30 Land measure

31 Bug

37 Cato’s bear

39 Spring training loc.

41 Valuable holding

43 Prepared

44 Mooch

45 Actor Sharif

46 Pet lovers’ grp.

48 Profit

49 Threat ender

50 Nerve network

52 Pertinent

53 Library sect.

54 Affleck or Stiller

Answer: Page A6

