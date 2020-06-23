CROSSWORD PUZZLE

ACROSS

1 Work around

6 Stray

10 Cried out in pain

12 Some August kids

14 Weather phenomenon (2 wds.)

15 Recital extra

16 Shrewd

18 Ship deserter

19 Be an omen of

21 Benchmark

23 Not a pencil

24 Country addr.

26 Fergie’s duchy

29 — alai

30 Oils or watercolors

32 Nike rival

34 Neatnik opposite

36 Lamb’s sound

37 Tainted

38 Camelot lady

40 Tavern

42 Before

43 Sharpness

45 “Meet Me — — Louis”

47 Witty one

50 Tricep or bicep

52 Grand Tour site

54 Go — (succeed)

58 Prolongs the vowels

59 Answer back

60 Fully qualified

61 Bride’s portion

DOWN

1 Yes, to Angus

2 Library abbr.

3 Buy

4 Homer’s epic

5 Stupider

6 Grape-grower’s business

7 Eyebrow shape

8 1939 Lugosi role

9 Roman marketplaces

11 Polka --

12 Nix

13 Congeal

17 Removes the coverings

19 “ — Street Blues”

20 Scallion

22 Swab

23 Bedwear, informally

25 Groovy

27 Hayseeds

28 One-time Sears rival

31 Letter after sigma

33 Juice-based drink

35 Overalls part

39 Cheek dent

41 Charged for

44 Mon. follower

46 Super-duper

47 Tie the knot

48 Mystique

49 Snatch

51 ER practice

53 Mouse catcher

55 Pasture grazer

56 Go wrong

57 Farm abode

ANSWER: B12

