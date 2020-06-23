ACROSS
1 Work around
6 Stray
10 Cried out in pain
12 Some August kids
14 Weather phenomenon (2 wds.)
15 Recital extra
16 Shrewd
18 Ship deserter
19 Be an omen of
21 Benchmark
23 Not a pencil
24 Country addr.
26 Fergie’s duchy
29 — alai
30 Oils or watercolors
32 Nike rival
34 Neatnik opposite
36 Lamb’s sound
37 Tainted
38 Camelot lady
40 Tavern
42 Before
43 Sharpness
45 “Meet Me — — Louis”
47 Witty one
50 Tricep or bicep
52 Grand Tour site
54 Go — (succeed)
58 Prolongs the vowels
59 Answer back
60 Fully qualified
61 Bride’s portion
DOWN
1 Yes, to Angus
2 Library abbr.
3 Buy
4 Homer’s epic
5 Stupider
6 Grape-grower’s business
7 Eyebrow shape
8 1939 Lugosi role
9 Roman marketplaces
11 Polka --
12 Nix
13 Congeal
17 Removes the coverings
19 “ — Street Blues”
20 Scallion
22 Swab
23 Bedwear, informally
25 Groovy
27 Hayseeds
28 One-time Sears rival
31 Letter after sigma
33 Juice-based drink
35 Overalls part
39 Cheek dent
41 Charged for
44 Mon. follower
46 Super-duper
47 Tie the knot
48 Mystique
49 Snatch
51 ER practice
53 Mouse catcher
55 Pasture grazer
56 Go wrong
57 Farm abode
ANSWER: B12