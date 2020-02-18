ACROSS

1 Hit with great force

5 Complete range

10 Composite photo

12 Calm, cool and collected

13 Flowering shrub

14 Find

15 Double-dutch need

16 Frat letter

18 Oui opposite

19 Was deserving of

23 Philosopher — -tzu

26 Robin’s beak

27 Camp furnishings

30 Fossil resins

32 Dull (hyph.)

34 Cash, casually

35 Parmesan cousin

36 Sushi ingredient

37 Attacker

38 Suffix for hero

39 Waltz king

42 Distinct period

45 Mag. staffers

46 Keep time

50 Rents again

53 Nickname for Beethoven’s Third

55 Loose newspaper ad

56 Hibernated

57 Flaky

58 Flower visitors

DOWN

1 A real clown

2 Cousin of PDQ

3 Hawthorne town

4 Speed off

5 Earth (pref.)

6 Fly ball’s path

7 Intend to express

8 Golden Rule word

9 MTV watcher

10 Scratch or dent

11 Short pants

12 Mask part

17 Close kin

20 Wholly absorbed

21 Radar blips

22 Gloom’s partner

23 Flee

24 Running wild

25 Bassoon cousin

28 Asian cuisine

29 Catches some rays

31 Building extensions

33 Tattoo word

35 Wakened

37 Trend

40 Stop working

41 Tea biscuit

42 — the Red

43 City on the Truckee

44 In addition

47 Finish a jacket

48 Poker cards

49 Cushion

51 Startled cry

52 Hear a case

54 Yank’s adversary

Answer: Page A3

