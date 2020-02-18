ACROSS
1 Hit with great force
5 Complete range
10 Composite photo
12 Calm, cool and collected
13 Flowering shrub
14 Find
15 Double-dutch need
16 Frat letter
18 Oui opposite
19 Was deserving of
23 Philosopher — -tzu
26 Robin’s beak
27 Camp furnishings
30 Fossil resins
32 Dull (hyph.)
34 Cash, casually
35 Parmesan cousin
36 Sushi ingredient
37 Attacker
38 Suffix for hero
39 Waltz king
42 Distinct period
45 Mag. staffers
46 Keep time
50 Rents again
53 Nickname for Beethoven’s Third
55 Loose newspaper ad
56 Hibernated
57 Flaky
58 Flower visitors
DOWN
1 A real clown
2 Cousin of PDQ
3 Hawthorne town
4 Speed off
5 Earth (pref.)
6 Fly ball’s path
7 Intend to express
8 Golden Rule word
9 MTV watcher
10 Scratch or dent
11 Short pants
12 Mask part
17 Close kin
20 Wholly absorbed
21 Radar blips
22 Gloom’s partner
23 Flee
24 Running wild
25 Bassoon cousin
28 Asian cuisine
29 Catches some rays
31 Building extensions
33 Tattoo word
35 Wakened
37 Trend
40 Stop working
41 Tea biscuit
42 — the Red
43 City on the Truckee
44 In addition
47 Finish a jacket
48 Poker cards
49 Cushion
51 Startled cry
52 Hear a case
54 Yank’s adversary
