ACROSS
1 Large aquarium fish
6 Influence
11 Feed the kitty (2 wds.)
12 Approximately
13 Mr. Schwarzenegger
14 Knickknacks
15 Shelf
16 Broad
17 Inventory wd.
18 Launching platform
19 Goose egg
23 Latin 101 word
25 Opens the window
26 Hole puncher
29 Sheath or sack
32 Me, to Maurice
33 Travel word
34 Seat belt feature
35 Luxury resort
36 Composer — Satie
38 Potato chip brand
40 Dried up
41 Watch chain
42 Tizzy
46 Bullring bull
48 Biblical mount
49 Go very fast
52 They get endorsed
53 Diner favorite
54 Hen
55 Crosses the creek
56 Came to the rescue
DOWN
1 Tear to pieces
2 Sorts
3 Orbit extreme
4 Floor covering
5 Result
6 Gunk
7 Golfer — Ochoa
8 Si, to Maurice
9 Numero --
10 NFL scores
11 Placid
12 Like vinegar
16 Napoleon’s downfall
18 Bid adieu
20 Purposes
21 Plummet
22 Where Japan is
24 Hwys.
26 Broad sts.
27 Cablegram
28 Animal’s home
30 Foreign car
31 Secret agent
37 Large pot
39 Knight’s need
41 Brood
43 Mom’s brother
44 Pulled a hoax
45 Boxer’s weapon
47 Fiesta shouts
48 Feng --
49 “ — bad was it?”
50 Actress Thurman
51 Rainbow band
52 Tax pro
Answer: A7