Crossword puzzle

ACROSS

1 Large aquarium fish

6 Influence

11 Feed the kitty (2 wds.)

12 Approximately

13 Mr. Schwarzenegger

14 Knickknacks

15 Shelf

16 Broad

17 Inventory wd.

18 Launching platform

19 Goose egg

23 Latin 101 word

25 Opens the window

26 Hole puncher

29 Sheath or sack

32 Me, to Maurice

33 Travel word

34 Seat belt feature

35 Luxury resort

36 Composer — Satie

38 Potato chip brand

40 Dried up

41 Watch chain

42 Tizzy

46 Bullring bull

48 Biblical mount

49 Go very fast

52 They get endorsed

53 Diner favorite

54 Hen

55 Crosses the creek

56 Came to the rescue

DOWN

1 Tear to pieces

2 Sorts

3 Orbit extreme

4 Floor covering

5 Result

6 Gunk

7 Golfer — Ochoa

8 Si, to Maurice

9 Numero --

10 NFL scores

11 Placid

12 Like vinegar

16 Napoleon’s downfall

18 Bid adieu

20 Purposes

21 Plummet

22 Where Japan is

24 Hwys.

26 Broad sts.

27 Cablegram

28 Animal’s home

30 Foreign car

31 Secret agent

37 Large pot

39 Knight’s need

41 Brood

43 Mom’s brother

44 Pulled a hoax

45 Boxer’s weapon

47 Fiesta shouts

48 Feng --

49 “ — bad was it?”

50 Actress Thurman

51 Rainbow band

52 Tax pro

Answer: A7

