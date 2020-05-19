crossword puzzle

ACROSS

1 Watch secretly

4 Electrical unit

7 Wood-shaving tool

10 Dove’s sound

11 Durocher and Tolstoy

13 Positive

14 Before Sept.

15 Elcar or Carvey

16 Fix copy

17 Calypso island

19 Operatic star

20 Evergreen

21 Brainy

23 Chagall or Antony

26 Storage area

28 Before now

29 Mont. neighbor

30 Instruct

34 On no occasion

36 Hag’s cry

38 — Kippur

39 Happen again

41 Cato’s year

42 Father of sci-fi

44 Kimono fastener

46 City near Mauna Loa

47 Ache soother

52 Thickening agent

53 Fish-eating bird

54 Do yardwork

55 A great deal

56 Comfortable

57 Hosp. diagnostic

58 Raw rock

59 Fem. saint

60 Lb. or oz.

DOWN

1 Word to a feline

2 Really come down

3 Jellystone bear

4 Chuck Berry tune

5 Progress

6 Actress — Freeman

7 Inspection

8 Go by car

9 Epsilon follower

12 Anwar of Egypt

13 Entice

18 The Big Apple

22 Quote

23 About half of us

24 “We — the World”

25 Step on the gas

27 Vegetarian staple

29 Small songbird

31 Author — Rand

32 Scam

33 Health care grp.

35 Oversights

37 Resolve a problem (2 wds.)

40 Monks’ quarters

41 Face the target

42 Good physical health

43 Make glad

45 Spree

46 Nimbus

48 Charged particles

49 Actress — Watson

50 Yardstick

51 Ninny

Answer: A7

Recommended for you

Tags