ACROSS
1 Watch secretly
4 Electrical unit
7 Wood-shaving tool
10 Dove’s sound
11 Durocher and Tolstoy
13 Positive
14 Before Sept.
15 Elcar or Carvey
16 Fix copy
17 Calypso island
19 Operatic star
20 Evergreen
21 Brainy
23 Chagall or Antony
26 Storage area
28 Before now
29 Mont. neighbor
30 Instruct
34 On no occasion
36 Hag’s cry
38 — Kippur
39 Happen again
41 Cato’s year
42 Father of sci-fi
44 Kimono fastener
46 City near Mauna Loa
47 Ache soother
52 Thickening agent
53 Fish-eating bird
54 Do yardwork
55 A great deal
56 Comfortable
57 Hosp. diagnostic
58 Raw rock
59 Fem. saint
60 Lb. or oz.
DOWN
1 Word to a feline
2 Really come down
3 Jellystone bear
4 Chuck Berry tune
5 Progress
6 Actress — Freeman
7 Inspection
8 Go by car
9 Epsilon follower
12 Anwar of Egypt
13 Entice
18 The Big Apple
22 Quote
23 About half of us
24 “We — the World”
25 Step on the gas
27 Vegetarian staple
29 Small songbird
31 Author — Rand
32 Scam
33 Health care grp.
35 Oversights
37 Resolve a problem (2 wds.)
40 Monks’ quarters
41 Face the target
42 Good physical health
43 Make glad
45 Spree
46 Nimbus
48 Charged particles
49 Actress — Watson
50 Yardstick
51 Ninny
Answer: A7