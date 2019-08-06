ACROSS
1 Blowers
5 Evergreen
8 Rig the boxing match
11 Valhalla honcho
12 Where to earn a deg.
14 Tribute in verse
15 Novelist — Ferber
16 Well-protected
17 Swindle
18 Wind indicators
20 Leg bone
22 Low island
23 Gain’s opposite
24 The March King
27 After which
29 Advice offerer — Landers
30 Good judgment
34 Rhythmic
37 Kennel sound
38 Be overfond
39 Brand of spandex
41 Company emblem
43 Win — — nose
44 Most chaste
46 Red Sea republic
49 TLC providers
50 Latin I verb
52 Among
54 In time gone by
55 Shoe bottom
56 Nature outing
57 Males
58 — Moines
59 Ra’s symbol
DOWN
1 Ally opposite
2 Computes a sum
3 Senor’s son
4 Noshes
5 Too exacting
6 “Barefoot Contessa” Garten
7 Jazzy refrain
8 Zero in on
9 Sacred images
10 Warrior princess
13 Obscured
19 Big green parrot
21 Off-white
24 Pouch
25 — — shoestring
26 And, to Fritz
27 Robin’s perch
28 Cabinet div.
30 Interest amt.
31 The Big Apple
32 Train unit
33 Pollution control org.
35 Threshold
36 Lasso parts
39 Strong alkali
40 Harley competitor
41 Fencer’s move
42 Mr. Welles
43 Memory units
44 A nanny pushes it
45 Walked
47 Radiate
48 Running shoe name
51 Dark brew
53 Cozy room