ACROSS

1 Blowers

5 Evergreen

8 Rig the boxing match

11 Valhalla honcho

12 Where to earn a deg.

14 Tribute in verse

15 Novelist — Ferber

16 Well-protected

17 Swindle

18 Wind indicators

20 Leg bone

22 Low island

23 Gain’s opposite

24 The March King

27 After which

29 Advice offerer — Landers

30 Good judgment

34 Rhythmic

37 Kennel sound

38 Be overfond

39 Brand of spandex

41 Company emblem

43 Win — — nose

44 Most chaste

46 Red Sea republic

49 TLC providers

50 Latin I verb

52 Among

54 In time gone by

55 Shoe bottom

56 Nature outing

57 Males

58 — Moines

59 Ra’s symbol

DOWN

1 Ally opposite

2 Computes a sum

3 Senor’s son

4 Noshes

5 Too exacting

6 “Barefoot Contessa” Garten

7 Jazzy refrain

8 Zero in on

9 Sacred images

10 Warrior princess

13 Obscured

19 Big green parrot

21 Off-white

24 Pouch

25 — — shoestring

26 And, to Fritz

27 Robin’s perch

28 Cabinet div.

30 Interest amt.

31 The Big Apple

32 Train unit

33 Pollution control org.

35 Threshold

36 Lasso parts

39 Strong alkali

40 Harley competitor

41 Fencer’s move

42 Mr. Welles

43 Memory units

44 A nanny pushes it

45 Walked

47 Radiate

48 Running shoe name

51 Dark brew

53 Cozy room

