DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.