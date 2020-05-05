Crossword puzzle

ACROSS

1 Feel anxiety

6 Old car

12 Gets stuck (2 wds.)

14 Fifth --

15 Daze

16 Packing a wallop

17 Language suffix

18 Crawling insect

19 Director — Howard

21 Lots of laughs

23 TV band

26 Teacup part

27 Get the championship

28 Whale’s home

30 Goalie’s milieu

31 Give the pink slip

(var.)

32 Danke, in Dijon

33 Summer flower

35 Family car

37 Make illegal

38 Far from posh

39 Actor — Wallach

40 Fruity drink

41 Pig’s digs

42 Econ. measure

43 Tavern order

44 Mexican Mrs.

46 Band blaster

48 Fragrant fir

51 Bizet opera

55 Piece of cake

56 Fly

57 Didn’t move

58 Driving hazard

DOWN

1 Radio VIPs

2 Wharf denizen

3 Down Under bird

4 Colorado tree

5 Pairs

6 “Shogun” setting

7 Home products brand

8 Money, in slang

9 Clock numeral

10 Play on words

11 Even so

13 Word starter

19 Wealth

20 Egg dish

22 Lopsided

24 Kind of tea

25 Building exterior

26 Splits open

27 Shiny

28 Former science

magazine

29 Muse count

34 Epic journey

36 Andes ruminant

42 Played poker

43 Showery time

45 Demolish

47 Dallas cagers

48 Air rifle ammo

49 Music or dance

50 Pasture

52 Fannie --

53 Summer, in Quebec

54 After expenses

Answer: A7

