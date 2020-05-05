ACROSS
1 Feel anxiety
6 Old car
12 Gets stuck (2 wds.)
14 Fifth --
15 Daze
16 Packing a wallop
17 Language suffix
18 Crawling insect
19 Director — Howard
21 Lots of laughs
23 TV band
26 Teacup part
27 Get the championship
28 Whale’s home
30 Goalie’s milieu
31 Give the pink slip
(var.)
32 Danke, in Dijon
33 Summer flower
35 Family car
37 Make illegal
38 Far from posh
39 Actor — Wallach
40 Fruity drink
41 Pig’s digs
42 Econ. measure
43 Tavern order
44 Mexican Mrs.
46 Band blaster
48 Fragrant fir
51 Bizet opera
55 Piece of cake
56 Fly
57 Didn’t move
58 Driving hazard
DOWN
1 Radio VIPs
2 Wharf denizen
3 Down Under bird
4 Colorado tree
5 Pairs
6 “Shogun” setting
7 Home products brand
8 Money, in slang
9 Clock numeral
10 Play on words
11 Even so
13 Word starter
19 Wealth
20 Egg dish
22 Lopsided
24 Kind of tea
25 Building exterior
26 Splits open
27 Shiny
28 Former science
magazine
29 Muse count
34 Epic journey
36 Andes ruminant
42 Played poker
43 Showery time
45 Demolish
47 Dallas cagers
48 Air rifle ammo
49 Music or dance
50 Pasture
52 Fannie --
53 Summer, in Quebec
54 After expenses
Answer: A7