Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL OCCUR TONIGHT IN THE VALLEYS AND IMPACT MOST ROADS THAT PASS OVER RIDGES... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY. * VISIBILITIES...ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. * TIMING...THROUGH AROUND MIDNIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE SLOWED AND HAZARDOUS DUE TO POOR VISIBILITY, ESPECIALLY AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS AND ON ROADS THAT CLIMB OVER RIDGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO SLOW DOWN...USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND KEEP A SAFE FOLLOWING DISTANCE FROM THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU. CONSIDER ALLOWING EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. GO TO WEATHER.GOV/FOG FOR MORE INFORMATION ON FOG SAFETY. &&