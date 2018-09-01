ST. MARYS — Coudersport pulled away in the second half, scoring 20 points on their way to a 28-6 victory over Elk County Catholic Friday night.
Coudersport (2-0) opened the scoring in the first quarter, as Hayden Keck rushed in from 27 yards out and ran in the 2-point conversion to put the Falcons up 8-0 with 3:20 left in the opening quarter.
Elk County Catholic got on the board in the second quarter, as Mason Mcallister hit Jon Wittman for an 80-yard touchdown pass.
The Crusaders’ 2-point conversion attempt failed, as Coudersport maintained a 8-6 lead with 4:24 left in the first half.
The Falcons held their two-point lead at halftime, but came out strong in the second half and took control of the game.
Stephen Kelly rushed in from two yards out for a score just under three minutes into the second half, as a failed 2-point conversion attempt put Coudersport up 14-6.
Later in the quarter, it was Kelly again, this time scoring on the ground from five yards out, as Logan Rogers knocked through the extra point to give the Falcons a 21-6 lead at the 3:44 mark of the third quarter.
Kolby VanWhy recorded a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to bring the score to 28-6.
Coudersport rushed for 262 yards in the game, while holding ECC to just 29 yards on the ground and 139 total yards in the game.
Kelly finished the game with 161 yards on 23 carries and the two scores to pace the Falcons to victory.
McAllister finished the game 6 of 21 passing for the Crusaders and one touchdown, but also threw a pair of interceptions in the loss.
Elk County Catholic travels to Redbank Valley next week.
q q q
BRADFORD — Bradford defeated St. Marys 14-2 in their home-opener at Parkway Field Friday.
The Owls’ Week 1 contest had a much different result than their season opener on the road against Brookville.
In Week 0, Bradford surrendered more than 700 yards in a 69-60 loss at the hands of the Raiders.
This week, the Owls held the Dutch to just 124 total yards, with the only two points surrendered to St. Marys coming on a safety.
Donny Pattison got the scoring started in the first quarter for Bradford, breaking free for an 81-yard touchdown run to put the Owls up 7-0.
Jaron Ambrose scored on a 12-yard run early in the second quarter to put Bradford ahead 14-0.
After coming away with a defensive stop on fourth down on their own end in the fourth quarter, Bradford went backwards into their own end zone for a safety to bring the score to 14-2.
Both sides were held scoreless for the remainder of the game as the Owls picked up their first win of the year to move to 1-1, while St. Marys fell to 0-2.
St. Marys hosts Brockway (2-0) next week, while Bradford travels to Kane (0-2) next Saturday.
