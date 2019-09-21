ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic surrendered 36 unanswered points to visiting Union/A-C Valley as it suffered a 36-7 defeat Friday night.
The Crusaders (2-3) took the lead in the opening quarter when Mason McCallister found John Wittman for a 18-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 at the 5:28 mark of the first quarter.
That score proved to be the only one on the night for ECC, as it continued to hold the seven-point lead heading into the second quarter.
The Falcon Knights got on the board just over a minute into the second quarter when Luke Bowser connected with Caden Rainey for a 56-yard passing score.
Tanner Merwin ran in the two-point conversion to give Union/A-C Valley the lead, one which it would hold the rest of the night.
Merwin added a 4-yard rushing touchdown late in the half, as another two-point conversion gave the visitors a 16-7 lead at the half.
The lone score of the third quarter came on a 25-yard touchdown on the ground from Rainey at the 7:17 mark as a two-point conversion was failed and it remained 22-7 heading into the final quarter of the play.
The Falcon Knights added to their lead in the final quarter on a pair of touchdowns, the first of which was a 5-yard run from Kylar Culbertson 1:20 into the final frame.
Bowser then fired his second touchdown pass of the game, hitting Culbertson for an 11-yard score with 5:16 to go as a two-point run by Culbertson brought the game to its final score of 36-7.
Union/A-C Valley finished with a 378-245 edge in total yards, including a 245-152 advantage in the ground game.
Bowser finished 6-of-11 in the passing game for 133 yards and two scores along with two interceptions while also running the ball five times for 43 yards.
McCallister went 8-of-18 passing for ECC for 93 yards and the one score along with one interception.
Sam Kaul paced the Crusaders’ ground game with 143 yards on 21 carries.
Elk County Catholic travels to Cameron County Friday.