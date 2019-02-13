BRADFORD — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team defeated Bradford 76-53 on the road Wednesday to cap its undefeated regular season.
The undefeated regular season is the Crusaders’ third in the last four years.
Elk County (22-0) took control of the game early, jumping out to a 21-7 lead after the opening quarter and took a 44-18 lead into the half.
“I thought we came out and played an excellent first 12 minutes as we ran the floor well and forced some turnovers,” Elk County Catholic head coach Aaron Straub said. We then got into a phase where we were content with trading baskets and we did not get many stops.”
The head coach noted that Bradford played an excellent second half and kept the Crusaders from stretching their lead.
The Owls held a 15-12 edge in the third quarter, before ECC outscored them 20-18 in the fourth to close out the 24-point victory.
Alex Breindel led the way for the Crusaders with a game-high 23 points behind six made three-pointers, while Regis Wortman added 20 points in the win.
Alec Weheler finished with 14 points for ECC and Brady Schneider chipped in 10 points on three made three-pointers.
Elk County Catholic will host DuBois Central Catholic in the semifinals of the Allegheny Mountain League tplayoffs today at 7 p.m.
“We know we will have a challenge tomorrow when we host DCC in the AML semi-finals,” Straub said. They are coming in off a big win and I am sure they will be very confident and will provide a good test for our team.”
In other both basketball action Wednesday:
C-L 64,
Brockway 51
BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys basketball team was defeated 64-51 by visiting Clarion-Limestone Wednesday night.
Brockway (8-13) was outscored in every quarter, by three points in the first, five in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth to suffer the home loss.
The Rovers hit 12 three-pointers on the night, led by Alec Freemer with five on his way to a team-high 17 points.
Zane Puhala added 13 points for Brockway, as Matthew Clark added three treys on his way to nine points and Jon Wood and Noah Adams added two apiece to finish with six points.
Ian Callen led the Lions to the win with a game-high 27 points.
