EMPORIUM — A pair of early scores powered a 28-point first quarter for Elk County Catholic as it picked up a commanding 41-0 victory on the road over Cameron County Friday night.
Mason McCallister passed for one touchdown on the night and ran for another, while Sam Kaul led the ground game with a trio of touchdown rushes in the win.
The Crusaders (3-3) needed just 54 seconds to find the end zone for the first time on the night as McCallister connected with Leo Gregory for a 41-yard touchdown pass as a two-point conversion pass from John Wittman to Gregory made it 8-0 at the 11:06 make of the opening quarter.
McCallister finished the game 5-of-10 passing for 152 yards and the touchdown.
Less than a minute later ECC was back in the end zone, this time it was Kaul rushing for his first of three scores of the night form 30 yards out as Gregory knocked through the extra point to make it a 15-0 game just 1:46 into the game.
McCallister added a 3-yard rushing score with 2:46 left in the first quarter, as Ravis Bobby added a 1-yard scoring run in the final minute of the quarter while Gregory went 1-for-2 on the extra points to make it a 28-0 game after one quarter of play.
Sam Kaul added a pair of touchdown runs in the second quarter, first from 14 yards out with 5:17 left in the first half and then from 32 yards out at the 2:24 mark of the quarter to make it a 41-0 game at the half.
Kaul finished the game with a team-high 180 yards on 20 totes and there three scores, while Gregory added 41 yards on three carries.
Bobby and Wittman each added 36 yards on the ground, as Bobby carried the ball 10 times while Wittman had four carries.
Defensively, Elk County Catholic held the Red Raiders to just 125 yards of total offense on 32 plays, while ECC itself had 461 yards of offense on 58 plays.
Cameron County finished with -7 yards in the passing game on 1-of-7 passing between three quarterbacks including a pair of interceptions by Wittman and Trevor Ginther.
The Crusaders finished with a 21-4 edge in first downs, as well as outgunning Cameron County 309-132 in the ground game.
Gregory had two catches for 87 yards to lead ECC, while Ryan Schatz caught one pass for 31 yards, Wittman had a catch for 21 yards and Bryan Schatz added a 13-yard reception.
Elk County Catholic is off next week before traveling to Sheffield Oct. 11.