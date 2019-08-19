ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic shot a team score of 148 as it edged DuBois and Ridgway for first place in the Bavarian Hills Tournament Monday.
The Crusaders flipped the script from Friday’s DuBois-St. Marys challenge, where the team was topped by the Beavers for first place.
Elk County Catholic was led by Will Uberti, who posted the second best round in the tournament with a 77 behind a tournament best 34 on the front nine.
Mark Kraus followed with an 85 while Nathan Roberts was one stroke back with an 86 and Jordan DePrator rounded out ECC’s scoring with a 93.
DuBois finished two shots behind the Crusaders in second place as it was led by Dayne Bauman, who carded a 39 on the front nine on his way to finishing with an 80.
Nic Cebulskie followed with an 83, as he finished in first among the B flight golfers, two strokes ahead of Kraus.
Kaleb Hand added an 88 for the Beavers as Jayden Fulkroad rounded out DuBois’ score with a 95.
Two shots back of the Beavers was Ridgway in third place with a team score of 152 as the Elkers were led by Zack Zameroski, who posted the best individual score of the day with a 75.
Greg Simon added a round of 84 for Ridgway while Eric Cristoff shot an 89 and Colin Porter finished his day with a 107.
Bradford took fourth place with a team score of 159, four shots ahead of fifth-place St. Marys as it finished with a 163.
Lucas Benjamin posted the Dutchmen’s best score with an 84 to finish fifth among A flight golfers.
Trever Atkenson shot a 94 while Ethan Schlimm finished with a 97 and Vincent Lenze shot a 105 for St. Marys.
DuBois Central Catholic rounded out the field with a team score of 192, as Carter Hickman posted the team’s lone sub-100 score with a 98.
Chase Hickman followed with a 110 for the Cardinals while Parker Meholick shot a 112 and Zack Spellen finished his round with a 117.