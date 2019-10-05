CLARION — Clarion University Theatre will present “Buried Child” Oct. 9-13 in Marwick-Boyd Little Theatre. The American Gothic masterwork tells the story of a rural family and their prodigal son, Vince, who has finally returned home after a six-year absence, with girlfriend Shelly in tow. He arrives to find that no one in his family – not his father Tilden, his grandparents Dodge and Halie, or his Uncle Bradley – recognizes him.
The ensuing events lead to the very heart of the family’s history in which many unsavory secrets are revealed. Through all the despair there is still comedy, as playwright Sam Shepard exhibits his skill in weaving humor through the darkness.
Mark Pintar of McKees Rocks portrays Vince, alongside Shelby Hostetler of Summerhill as Shelly. English professor Dr. Ralph Leary will play Dodge, and Lindsay Victoria Smelcer of Bensalem will play Halie, with Daniel La Mond of North Beach, Md., as Tilden and Nate Horner of Reynoldsville as Bradley. Justin Baumgarten of Phillipsburg will play Father Dewis.
Directed by assistant professor of theatre Rob Bullington, Ally Gillen of Haverford is assistant director. The stage manager is Bobby Reiser of Langhorne, and Camille Hatcher of New Kensington is assistant stage manager. Technical director is associate professor of theatre Ed Powers, and assistant technical manager is Rob Hoover. Ali Landers of Philadelphia is the lighting designer, Benjamon Fye of Woodland is sound designer, and Dayse Laslo of Emlenton is the props designer. Theatre instructor Myra Bullington serves as the costume director.
Performances begin at 8 p.m. Oct. 9-12 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 13. Tickets are available through ClarionUniversityTickets.com and through the box office at 814-393-2787 (ARTS). Tickets will also be available at the door, half an hour before the start of each performance.
Full of dark themes and adult situations, “Buried Child” is not recommended for anyone under 16.