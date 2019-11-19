CLARION – “Working,” coming to Clarion University this November, is the newest musical production being staged by the university’s theater department. Based on the 1974 book with the same name, “Working” tells the stories of the men and women that make up the American working class.
The characters will speak the same words which were spoken in the interviews that make up the book, and with the songs, the lyricists have attempted to capture the pure essence of the interviews. Additional interviews were conducted for the musical, covering the jobs which did not exist at the time of the book’s writing.
“Whether white collar, blue collar or no collar at all, there is value, importance and dignity in all of our jobs,” said director Robert Gerald Levy. “That is the beauty of this musical and why we have chosen to produce it.”
A small ensemble cast of actors will play the 26 characters featured in the show. Appearing in the ensemble are Justin Baumgarten of Phillispburg, Ally Davis of Volant, Dante Engelmann of Munson, Kylie Judy of Franklin, Daniel LaMond of North Beach, LaMar Lester of Beaver Falls, Amiris Maxwell of New Cumberland, Lindsay Victoria Smelcer of Bensalem, Shelby Hostetler of Summerhill, and Nathan Bunyon of Collegeville.
Scene design is being handled by Edward Powers, costumes by Dakota Hall of Bradford, and lighting by Zachary Rupp of Nottingham, Md. Caitlin Morgan of Millheim and Ben Fye of Woodland will run sound design, while Anthony Cap of Coraopolis and Tylar Nardei of Monaca work on properties. The production is choreographed by Shelby Hostetler and stage-managed by Abigail Stone-Huchko of Burgettstown, who is assisted by Dayse Laslo of Emlenton.
Dr. P. Brent Register is the musical director and Robert Gerald Levy is the director.
Working will play at the Marwick-Boyd Little Theatre at 8 p.m. Nov. 20-23 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 24. Tickets are available at the Gemmell Student Center box office, at www.clarionuniversitytickets.com, and by calling (814) 393-2787 (ARTS). Tickets are $12 for the general public, $9 for children under 12, and free to CUP students with a valid ID. Parents are advised that there is some adult language in the show.