NEW BETHLEHEM – On Monday, Sept. 10, boys, girls and their parents are invited to an orientation meeting to learn about joining the Cub Scouts.
Students in kindergarten to fifth grade are invited to Gumtown Park in New Bethlehem at 6 p.m. A brief meeting will highlight the opportunities of the Cub Scout program for boys, girls and their families.
Boy Scouts of America is the nation’s largest youth serving organization. In Northwestern Pennsylvania, 3,700 young people participate in scouting annually. Students in kindergarten will participate in the Lion program. Students in first grade participate in the Tiger Cub program. The emphasis on the Lion and Tiger programs is building close adult/child relationships while introducing families to scouting. The Cub Scout program focuses on strengthening the character, self-esteem, and citizenship, teamwork and physical fitness of second- to fifth-graders.
For information, call Susan Heschke at (814) 256-3354 or the French Creek Council at (814) 868-5571.
