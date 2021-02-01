NEW BETHLEHEM – Cub Scout Pack 403 of New Bethlehem is collecting items in February to be donated to the Clarion Paws animal shelter.
Items can be dropped off at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church on Monday or Tuesday nights (Feb. 7-8) from 6 to 8 p.m. Or to set up a time to drop off items, call (814) 229-3304.
The following items are being collected: Friskies canned food, paper towels, white tall kitchen garbage bags, scotch tape, 3 inch Post-It notes and Tractor Supply gift cards.
Items will be delivered to Clarion Paws on Feb. 22.