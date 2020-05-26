NEW YORK (TNS) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it’s time to “supercharge” the economy as New York emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.
Hours after ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday morning, welcoming traders back to the floor since it closed two months ago, the governor turned his attention to the state’s economic future.
“We want that economy to come roaring back, and that’s not going to happen just by wishing it to be so,” Cuomo said. “I don’t believe the economy just bounces back. I believe it bounces back, but it bounces back differently.”
The governor will travel to Washington on Wednesday to meet with President Donald Trump to talk about infrastructure projects and other ways to jump start the economy.
Another 73 New Yorkers died Monday from COVID-19, the governor said.
“Number of lives lost, 73, that’s the lowest it’s been since this all started,” he said. “In this absurd new reality, that is good news.”
New confirmed coronavirus cases dropped to just about 200, also at the lowest level since early March.
“Memorial Day is going to be a point where we don’t all run back to the beach, but we’re going to turn the page on COVID-19,” Cuomo said. “And we’re going to start focusing on reopening and how we reopen and how smart we are in reopening.”
As additional regions of the state, including Long Island and the Mid-Hudson region, begin to enter the first phases of reopening, the governor said major infrastructure improvements could help stabilize the economy.
“If there’s ever a time to actually take on this overdue need of major infrastructure construction, now is the time,” he said. “There is no better time to build than right now. You need to start the economy, you need to create jobs, and you need to renew and repair this county’s economy and infrastructure. Now is the time to do it.”