CLARION – Clarion University alumni Sean and Antoinette Parker McDonald will be the guest speakers for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast at 8 a.m. Jan. 20 in Eagle Commons, Clarion University.
This year’s theme is “The King Legacy: The Purpose of Education.”
Sean earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education at Clarion in 1997 and 2001, respectively. He is an administrative coordinator for classified personnel in the human resources department of Prince William County School Division, Manassas, Va. He has served 22 years as a public school educator, including: English language arts and elementary teacher, football and basketball coach, reading specialist, assistant principal and principal. He is committed to diversity and inclusion research.
Antoinette graduated from Clarion University in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in education. She is an elementary school principal for Prince William County School Division, Manassas. Antoinette has been an educator for 18 years, including as a classroom teacher and administrator. In 2011, she became the first African American assistant principal at Victory Elementary School, and in 2016 she was named principal of Bel Air Elementary, the first African American female to hold the position. She advocates for equity in education, encouraging students to “never allow their circumstances to determine their destiny.”
Both Sean and Antoinette hold master’s degrees in education leadership from George Mason University. They live in Woodbridge, Va., with their children, Seani and Sean II.
Student speaker will be Jhayda Washington, a junior communication major from Harrisburg. Michael Gilbert, a freshman mathematics major from Waterford, will present a special music recital.
Tickets cost $8 and can be purchased at the door. RSVP by emailing asalsgiver@clarion.edu. Students may use a meal swipe. Plenty of parking will be available in the lots near Eagle Commons.
The breakfast is sponsored by Clarion University and Clarion community organizations, charities and churches.