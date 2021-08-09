LOCK HAVEN — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) recently announced the results of the 2021 preseason football poll, and Clarion University was predicted to finish eighth in the PSAC West division this season.
Taking the field for the first time since the 2019 season, the Golden Eagles will feature a host of new faces — both on the field and the sideline — while also welcoming back a significant number of contributors from years past.
A remarkable 71 newcomers will put on the Blue and Gold for the first time in 2021, including 63 players with freshman eligibility.
Head coach Chris Weibel enters his seventh year (sixth season) at the helm, and will welcome two new offensive coaches — Mike Tesch (wide receivers) and Vinnie Rizzo (offensive line) — as well as defensive backs coach Austin Guptel to the fold.
That is not to say that the Golden Eagles will not also feature a number of familiar faces. In fact, the core of offensive skill players returning to the fold forms a dangerous arsenal for Clarion.
Headlining the group is 2019 First Team All-PSAC West running back Mylique McGriff, with the senior looking to etch his name in the program record books in his final season. He needs just 743 rushing yards to become the program’s all-time leading rusher.
The team’s top three receivers from 2019 — Terrell Ford, Kahliq Muhammad and Quinn Zinobile — are all back, with the trio combining for 134 catches, 1,657 yards and 16 touchdowns two years ago.
ord and McGriff both ranked among the PSAC leaders in all-purpose yardage in 2019, making Clarion one of just two schools to feature two players in the top-10 in the conference in that category.
Defensively, the Golden Eagles will feature a much different look for defensive coordinator Matt Hanhold. Only a few starters from 2019 return, including junior defensive lineman Desmond Johnson, who turned things on down the stretch that year. Linebackers Amari Johnson and Kareem Hamdan will also return after getting significant playing time in 2019.
But, the odds are that a new cast of characters will work hard to make their identities known this year.
The Golden Eagles open the 2021 season with three straight games at home, starting with a Thursday night clash against Lake Erie on Sept. 2. Non-conference games with Millersville and Shippensburg will follow on consecutive Saturdays before the PSAC West opener at Gannon on Sept. 25. The Golden Eagles will host IUP for Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 9, and the Mercyhurst Lakers will come to town for Senior Day on Saturday, Oct. 30.
PSAC PRESEASON POLL
EAST DIVISION
(# of 1st Place Votes)
1. Shepherd (6)
2. West Chester (1)
3. Kutztown (1)
4. Bloomsburg
5. Shippensburg
6. East Stroudsburg
7. Millersville
8. Lock Haven
WEST DIVISION
(# of 1st Place Votes)
1. Slippery Rock (4)
2. IUP (3)
3. Cal U (1)
4. Mercyhurst
5. Edinboro
6. Seton Hill
7. Gannon
8. Clarion