CLARION — The Clarion wrestling team went off for three pins and closed out their home schedule with a victory, defeating George Mason 27-16 at Marwick-Boyd Auditorium on Thursday night.
The Golden Eagles (5-4, 2-0 EWL) closed out their home slate with a perfect 4-0 record in the Clarion borough.
Clarion entered the night winning by fall in roughly 31 percent of their dual matches, and the trend continued on Thursday as the Golden Eagles won three matches by fall. Those bonus points were part of the difference as the total number of bouts were just 6-4 in favor of Clarion.
While the pinfalls made the highlights, it was also a series of close decisions that decided the outcome against the Patriots. Joe Sliwoski and Mike Bartolo gritted out one-point decisions at 149 and 157 pounds, respectively, with Bartolo defeating 2018 NCAA qualifier Tejon Anthony.
Seth Koleno got things going in the 133-pound bout, scoring a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it fall against Spencer Reed just 33 seconds into the match. Julio Alegria countered with a second period pin in the 141-pound bout to put the Patriots back up by a score of 9-6, but from there Sliwoski and Bartolo racked up back-to-back wins to give the Golden Eagles a 12-9 lead.
Max Wohlabaugh broke a 12-12 deadlock in the 174-pound bout against Cornelius Schuster, holding on for a 3-2 decision to put his team ahead 15-12. Ty Bagoly and Greg Bulsak clinched the bout with back-to-back first period pins, with Bagoly defeating Philip Stolfi and Bulsak flattening Alex Donahue. That locked up the result for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 2-0 in EWL action.
George Mason freshman Kolby Ho, a DuBois graduate, was injured in a match vs. Columbia Jan. 10 and didn’t compete Thursday. Ho has a 16-8 record this season.
