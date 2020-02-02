EDINBORO — The Clarion University wrestling team had three competitors place in the Top 6 as the Golden Eagles finished sixth in the team standings Saturday at the Edinboro Open.
Caleb Hetrick, a Brookville High School graduate, and Jake Gromacki each finished fifth at 165 and 125, respectively, while John Worthing was sixth at 157.
Hetrick earned a major decision in his first bout, beating Bucknell’s Joey Schlele, and followed up with a 3-1 decision over West Virginia’s Patrick Daum. He fell in the quarterfinal round but rebounded with an 8-5 decision over Central Michigan’s Patrick Gross. He then defeated teammate Jack Peura 13-8 to reach the fifth-place match.
A medical forfeit by Dazjon Casto of the Citadel gave Hetrick the fifth-place finish.
Gromacki started his day with a win over Cleveland State’s Cody Moosman, defeating him by a 4-0 decision. He earned the first of two wins on the day against Brandon Spellman, beating him by 9-7 in the second round before falling 7-3 to Ohio State’s Dylan Koontz.
Now in the consolation bracket, Gromacki pinned Bucknell’s Brandon Seidman 1:22 into the first period, and then beat Navy’s Matthew Cardello to reach the fifth-place match. He faced Spellman in a rematch, this time winning a low-scoring, 4-2 decision to take the spot.
In the case of Worthing, he lost to Lock Haven’s Jonathan Ross in his first bout of the day, but went on to win four straight bouts. He pinned teammate Joe Sliwoski 15 seconds into the third period for his first win, and then got a decision against West Virginia’s Walker Heard.
Worthing topped another of his Golden Eagle teammates in the next round, tech falling Trevor Elfvin by an 18-3 score, and eventually advanced to the fifth-place match. There, he fell to Lehigh’s AJ Burkhart by a 10-6 decision.