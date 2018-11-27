PAINT TWP. – A 37-year-old Curllsville man was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance stemming from an incident on Nov. 3 at approximately 7:40 p.m. along 28th Division Highway/Woodland Road in Paint Township.
According to reports, police pulled over a 1992 Honda Civic Del Sol, driven by Thomas Kifer. After further investigation, Kifer was allegedly found to be under the influence of methamphetamine and buprenorphine.
Charges were filed with the office of District Judge Timothy Schill.
