Curtis Dwight Kiehl Sr., 62, of Hawthorn, passed on from this life to his heavenly home on Sunday, December 27, 2020 following a sudden illness.
Born September 17, 1958 in Clarion, he was the son of Junior Dwight Kiehl and Shirley Jean Galbraith Kiehl.
He graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1976.
Mr. Kiehl was employed by Kronospan in Shippenville as an equipment operator.
He was a devoted husband of 42 years to the former Rhonda Lynn Matthews, whom he married on June 17, 1978.
Mr. Kiehl was a loving father, grandfather and soon-to-be great-grandfather. His children and grandchildren were his world. He was so excited when he learned he was to be a great-grandfather to a little girl in April.
He was well known and appreciated by all of his family and friends for his willingness to lend a helping hand or whatever he had.
Mr. Kiehl loved to hunt and fish with his children and grandchildren.
He and his wife grew a massive garden every year that they graciously shared with family and friends.
Mr. Kiehl was a lifetime member of the Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as chief for many years, as well as various other leadership positions in his 44 years of service. His son, Curt Jr. is following in his footsteps as chief of the HVFD.
Survivors include his wife, Rhonda; his children, Jessica Snyder and her husband, Beau, of Mayport, Curtis Kiehl Jr. and his wife, Briana, of New Bethlehem and Chelsea Sherman and her husband, Darl Shane, of Fairmount City; grandchildren, Caleb Snyder and his wife, Maleena, of Lakenheath, England, Bailey Snyder, Rylynn and Reese Kiehl, Gabriel and Paxton Sherman; and his awaited great-granddaughter, Snyder.
He was the brother of Crystal (Tim) Rearick of Fairmount City and son-in-law to Jane Matthews of Brookville.
Mr. Kiehl was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions, private services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. David Nagele officiating.
The Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department will have last call for fireman Kiehl following the service.
Interment will take place in the Hawthorn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Curtis D. Kiehl Sr. to the Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 125, Hawthorn, PA 16230.
