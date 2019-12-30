CURWENSVILLE — Sports is largely a stats and results fueled world but there are times a story transcends those numbers and hits home in the real world.
The Curwensville football program, and community as a whole, experienced just that for many years as the late Andy Evanko — the school’s long-time football head coach — battled ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, late in his tenure on the sidelines for the Golden Tide.
Evanko didn’t let the disease phase him, at least outwardly, when he was first diagnosed as he continued to do what he loved most — coach and mentor his players.
Even towards the end, when the disease took away his ability to speak, Evanko was still as engaged as ever on the sidelines as he used an iPad to communicate with players and assistant coaches.
Evanko’s battle with ALS came to an end on June 5 when he passed away at home.
Given Evanko’s life-long commitment to the program, school and community, it didn’t take the school district long to decide to rename the football stadium, formerly known as Riverside Stadium, after the coach.
The school board voted unanimously at a special board meeting on July 11 to rename the Golden Tide’s home Coach Andy Evanko Stadium. It was a fitting tribute to Evanko, a 1973 Curwensville graduate, who was a part of the football program for 35 years.
He got his start with the program recording the team’s play films. At one time he was the junior high coach and also served as a varsity assistant for past coaches Lyle Domico and Alan Nichol.
Evanko took over the program as varsity head coach in 2000 and held the position until his death on June 5.
During his 19-year tenure guiding the Golden Tide, Evanko became one of the best coaches in District 9 history. He amassed a 150-63 record while his teams won three District 9 Class A titles (2000, 2004, 2010) and finished as the the runner-up in 2001, 2006 and his final season in 2018.
The Golden Tide’s best season under Evanko came in 2004 when they went 12-1 and made it to the Class A Western Finals where they lost a tough 12-3 game to WPIAL champ Rochester — a team led by Derek Moye who went on to play at Penn State and for three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
All the success under Evanko came courtesy of what became the program’s identity — a bruising rushing attack led by a host of All-State offensive linemen and standout running backs.
Curwensville still boasts the Top 3 all-time leading rushers in District 9 history in Nick Stewart (7,324 yards), Nick Sipes (5,963 yards) and Alex Holland (5,734 yards).
Following Evanko’s death, the school turned to Jim Thompson — a former player and assistant coach under Evanko — to lead the program into a new era of Golden Tide football.
Evanko’s passing hit me hard personally back in June, as I spent countless Friday nights on the Golden Tide sidelines covering games during my time here at the Courier and got to know him very well over the years.
So, as we discussed our Top 10 stories of 2019, this one was the hardest to put in context. Given its emotional nature and everything involved, it truly was hard to put a number on it.
It’s something we felt was well worth being noted as a way to honor Coach Evanko — and an argument could be made no other story was bigger. It certainly was the biggest non-game related story of the year.
But, if you knew Coach Evanko, he never wanted the spotlight and for accolades. He always wanted all the success to be about his players.
So, it only seems right to give the coach his due one last time while reserving the Top 3 stories of the year for the best achievements by area athletes and teams.
I truly believe Coach Evanko wouldn’t want it any other way.