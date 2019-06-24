When it comes to milk, the federal government confuses cow products with bull products.
Federal regulators some years ago allowed themselves to be cowed by junk science. They banned whole milk from being served in public schools that accept federal money for meals — which is just about every public school in the country.
Never mind that we now know the whole “low fat is good for you” mantra is, well, bovine excrement. Low-fat foods can be healthful for some people suffering from some maladies — but so-called “skim” milk is not actually skimmed. Rather, the fat globules present in whole milk are often simply broken into smaller globlets. But in the process, they are rendered more easily transferred into the blood stream where they could contribute to artery-clogging plaque.
Whole milk doesn’t do this.
Besides, skim milk and 1 percent milk taste like chalk, in the opinion of at least one septuagenarian milk-taster of vast experience.
Now, this area’s Congressman is taking the lead in attempting to reverse the federal regulations and bring whole milk back into school lunch programs. U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson lives in a tiny town, Howard, over near State College. He knows cows because his friends and neighbors raise them.
Of course, votes are involved. Thompson and fellow lawmakers, including a U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, Pat Toomey, have heard the complaints of dairy farmers that they have lost markets since the feds concocted their junk-science ban on whole milk.
But that’s politics, which is the American Way.
So is whole milk.
Now, nobody is proposing that school children be required to drink whole milk. What is being proposed is that schools offer children the same gamut of choices that their parents enjoy when parents buy groceries: Whole milk is prominent on grocery store shelves.
There is merit to some governmental actions that promote healthful food and drink habits, including the controversial “soda tax” in Philadelphia, whose residents persist in wrongfully mislabeling that beverage known by all right-speaking Pennsylvanians as “pop.”
One can argue against the “soda tax,” but there is no denying the reality that, even in Philadelphia, residents can buy pop.
In public schools, however, children cannot buy the type of milk that is being served in many of their homes, even if their parents think that whole milk ... wait for it ... “does a body good.”
It does. Let’s bring it back onto school lunch menus.
— Denny Bonavita