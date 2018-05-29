NEW BETHLEHEM – With voters recently shooting down attempts by the Redbank Valley School District to raise property taxes, the president of the school board said yesterday (Tuesday) that staffing and program cuts are being discussed to offset the district’s rising expenses.
“We have to look again at the cost side,” school board president Dr. Chad Shaffer said, noting that with voters rejecting the property tax referendum during the recent primary election, the district has little choice but to reduce expenses. “We have to take a hard look at our programs and decide if we want to maintain everything we have.”
Shaffer pointed out that the ballot referendum, which sought a property tax increase above the state-approved index, let voters know that the increased tax rate would have been used to “offset cost increases to the district’s 2018-2019 budget.”
The referendum was voted down soundly at the polls, by a total of 880 votes against it, to only 283 in support of raising taxes.
The failed referendum and proposed cuts were discussed at a special work session called by the board last week.
According to reports from RedbankValley.org, Shaffer said at the meeting that “major cuts” were needed in the district’s human resources and non-mandated high school programs. He also pointed out that any teacher furloughs had to be approved in June.
Also according to the report, board members Dee Bell, Bill Reddinger and Dr. Donald Nair appeared in favor of cost cutting, with Nair reportedly stating that “Significant costs have to be made in personnel.” Bell also reportedly stated that the district can’t afford to “provide every possible service to every child in the district” and that the board should “be able to tell parents that if they need more, then they need to find another school.”
Conversely, board member Darren Bain reportedly suggested a more moderate approach to cuts.
On Tuesday, Shaffer said that Redbank’s funding from local property taxes is among the lowest in the region, and that with the referendum’s failure, Redbank “couldn’t make up some ground” to get even with tax levels at nearby schools. He also said that the district has certain programs that are mandatory, but others are either optional or offer opportunities for their content to be incorporated into other classes.
“Right now the process is looking at everything,” he said.
Shaffer also noted that the board has openly discussed the financial difficulties for some time.
“This isn’t a topic that is brand new,” he said, pointing to efforts in recent years to reduce staff size with the closing of Mahoning Elementary School and other changes. He said the district eliminated two professional positions last year. “We have spoken numerous times about our budgetary concerns.”
Shaffer said the board would continue its discussions at a work session tonight (Wednesday) at 6:30 p.m. at the school. The board’s next regular meeting is Monday, June 4, during which the final budget is expected to be approved.
When asked if majors cuts or tax increases are needed in light of the district’s $7 million-plus reserve fund, Shaffer said that five-year projections show that the reserve fund will be gone in that time if changes aren’t made.
“You have to have a longer term vision than just one year,” he said. “The deficit is only going to increase.”
“The time for action is now,” Shaffer said.
