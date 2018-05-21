On Sunday, we held our Relay for Life fundraiser, “Cuts for the Cure,” at the Oakland Church of God in Distant. What a great event. Not only did we raise a lot of money for cancer victims and research, but we had a great day of fun, fellowship and fundraising.
The outpouring of support and concern from our community was overwhelming. Never in our wildest dreams did we expect such a turnout. Wow.
At first we just wanted to do something different, and we were a little apprehensive when we first considered this type of event. But you showed us that it could be done, and it was a huge success.
It was a great learning experience for us all. It is only by the grace of God that it wasn’t me, or Tuffy, or you sitting in the front row as judges. And it showed a lot of us that tomorrow our lives could be forever changed by one test, one lump, one tiny tube of blood. But, thanks to all of you who attended or supported our cause, we can all say that we made a difference. A real difference. And showed many who attended there is hope. We have to have hope. Without hope, we have nothing.
We would like to thank the Oakland Church of God for lending us the use of their facility. Also, thanks to our victims, oops, we mean generous men who volunteered to be auctioned off. They were: Lee Miller, David Kirk, Doc Kaminsky, Gordon Barrows, Jim Benton, Sarge Hinderliter, Snuffy Magagnotti, Mark Rupp, Jason Procious, Lew Stewart Jr., Bob Crawford, Rick Jewell, Blaine Gold, Guy Magagnotti, Matt Smith, Chief Ryan, and of course, Hayden “Tuffy” Smith.
Thanks to our head sponsors: M&S Meats, Jeff Miller, Heeter Lumber, Amanda Coon, Hawthorn Rod & Gun Club, Joe Rupert, Shirey Overhead Doors, George Hopper, Ferringer Enterprises, Pastor Jim, Tammy and Alex Swogger, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Milliron, and Don and Judy Guntrum. Thank you to everyone who donated for the Chinese auction, including S&T Bank branches at New Bethlehem, Brookville, Clarion, Route 36, Reynoldsville and our main office in Indiana. Also, Amanda Coon, Jeff Miller, New Bethlehem Subway, Sandy Troop, Zack’s Restaurant, Sarge Hinderliter, Eva McKee, Elayne Tommarello, Char-Val Candies, Dollar General of New Bethlehem, Brenda Hetrick, Laurie Wikander, Tina Henry, Peggy Shaffer, Teri Stitzinger, Jack and Shirley Milliron, Kelly Stormer as well as parishioners from the Oakland Church of God. Also thank you to Gordon Barrows from TechReady Professionals and Glenn Watson from Clarion Printing for the beautiful certificates.
Thank you to the area cancer survivors who were our judges. And thank you to those who bought tickets for the auction, bid on a head or just showed up to help support such a great cause. We couldn’t have done this without you.
We hope that you had a great time and were as humbled by the turnout as we were. Yes, we had some surprises, but that just added to the entertainment value. And there was lots of that.
A very special thank you to Deb and Alice from Debz Twisted Scizzors, and Mark and Fred Byers from Byers Barber Shop and Shave Parlor for fixing our volunteers after everything was done. Although our bidders had a fun time shaving the heads any way they pleased, the professionals had the daunting task of fixing those masterpieces. And they did an outstanding job.
Congratulations to the following winners: third place, David Kirk; second place, Lew Stewart Jr.; and first place, Guy Magagnotti. Best of Show: Matt Smith.
Thank you, and God bless each and every one of you!
MARY BENTON
and
HAYDEN “TUFFY” SMITH
