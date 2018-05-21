MONITEAU 7,
CURWENSVILLE 3
Score by Innings
Moniteau 420 010 0—7 9 2
Curwensville 001 010 1—3 6 6
Moniteau—7
Shunk c 3320, Claypoole lf-cf 5110, Dailey cf-p 4122, Miller rf 3001, Rottmen ss 4122, Shultz 2b 3100, Hepler 3b 4022, Noah pr 0000, Clark 1b 3000, Thompson pr 0000, Stewart p-lf 4000. Totals: 33-7-9-7.
Curwensville—3
Pentz ss 2110, Sheeder 2b 2010, Spencer rf 3011, Bloom c 4110, Anderson dp 4021, Buck pr 0000, Tozer 1b 2000, Bumbarger pr 0000, Zattoni lf 3000, Caldwell 3b 2000, Hess ph 1000, McGarry ph 1000, Hoover cf 4000, LeGars p-flex 0000, Cole p-flex 0000. Totals 28-3-6-3.
Errors: Moniteau 2, C'ville 6. LOB: Moniteau 7, C'ville 12. 2B—Shunk, Dailey. 3B—Bloom. SF—Dailey 2. SB—Rottmen; Pentz, Sheeder.
Pitching
Moniteau—Stewart 4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO; Dailey 2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Curwensville—LeGars 1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Cole 5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Stewart. Losing pitcher: LeGars.
