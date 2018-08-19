CLARION — After opening contract talks on June 7, 2017, Clarion County officials have yet to reach an agreement with Children and Youth Service (CYS) employees after 14 months of negotiation.
Three weeks after rejecting the latest contract proposal submitted by the CYS union, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley were once again visited by United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) bargaining agent Nicholas Lonetti, who urged the county to take action during both the Salary Board and Board of Commissioners meetings on Tuesday.
“These people work hard,” Lonetti said of the county’s CYS employees. “They’re getting ready to go back to school and take care of these kids. When you diminish what they do for a living it puts everybody and public safety at risk.”
Lonetti said his main concerns with the negotiation process are his inability to receive information from the county and the lack of face-to-face negotiation.
“I made requests to sit down and meet face-to-face, and he will not do that,” Lonetti said, speaking of county solicitor Christopher Gabriel. “Obviously, bargaining works best when we’re across the table.”
Lonetti told the commissioners that he is available just about any time, including nights and weekends, for bargaining meetings.
“We’ve been going through this over and over, around and around,” he said. “We keep filing labor charges, but what I would really like to get is a contract.”
Regarding the lack of information, Lonetti noted that he’s made four requests regarding the cost the county incurs as a result of having subcontracted the CYS intake department through a privately-owned company, Justiceworks.
“I’m here to ask publicly that why after nearly a year I’ve received none of that information,” he continued, adding that he made his first request on Oct. 4, 2017. “I need that information to get a contract; and I think from October to August is plenty of time to provide a simple information request on the outsourcing of jobs within the county.”
In response to Lonetti’s concerns, Tharan explained that he spoke with Gabriel on Monday, and that the attorney will be in touch with the union representative “very shortly.”
“We told him there were certain things we didn’t like and he said he would take care of it,” Tharan said, noting that the county would also like to resolve the contract. “I know he said he was really close. We’re working on it.”
Brosius agreed.
“Our attorney is going to be getting our proposal [to you] really soon,” he said.
Also during the Aug. 14 meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved the repositioning of three county employees, as well as the hiring of a new employee.
First, county maintenance helper Luke Ochs was transitioned to the vacant supervisor of maintenance and construction position. Effective Aug. 13, Ochs’ new role is full-time, 40 hours per week, at a salary of $32,000.
In addition, Miranda Baumcratz was repositioned from her part-time corrections officer status to fill a vacant temporary full-time corrections officer position, which was created during the Salary Board meeting prior to the commissioners’ meeting. The new position includes 36 to 48 hours per week at a salary of $13.59 per hour effective Aug. 10.
Sandy Ion was also repositioned from her current post as interim director of central accounting to director of central accounting effective Aug. 10. The salary for the full-time position is $44,000.
The commissioners also hired Christina Lynn Moss as a confidential administrative assistant effective July 31. The position is full-time, 35 hours per week, at a salary of $26,000.
Other Business
- A contract on behalf of CYS with Clarion Office Equipment for copies and supplies for the copier was renewed. Effective Sept. 25, the cost of the contract depends on the amount of use at one cent for black and white copies and seven cents for color copies.
- Edd Myers was appointed to the MH/DD/EI Transportation Advisory Board. Jim Geiger of Clarion University was appointed to a three-year term on the Hotel Tax Board effective Aug. 14.
- A contract was also renewed on behalf of mental health with the Arc of Clarion and Venango for mental health respite at a cost of $3,519. The contract is effective July 1 through June 30, 2019.
- The resignations of Lacy Needham and Julie McGuire, retirement of Rose Logue and separation of employment for Justin Fair were approved.
While he said he could not comment on the circumstances leading up to Fair’s dismissal, Brosius said Fair was an employee at the county jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.