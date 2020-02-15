PUNXSUTAWNEY — The District 9 basketball playoff brackets were relaased by chairman Randy Reitz Friday, and the Tri-County Area will be well represented with 16 squads competing across five different classificatons.
A bulk of the area teams will hit the court in the postseason in either Class A or 2A.
In Class A, Elk County Catholic garnered the top seed on the boys side and is one of three local teams in the field. The Crusaders open the postseason Friday in the quarterfinals against the winner of a first round machup that has No. 8 Austin hosting No. 9 Northern Potter.
That quarterfinal wil be played in Bradford at 7 p.m. The other quarter on ECC’s side has No. 4 Johnsonburg battling No. 5 A-C Valley in DuBois at 7:30 p.m.
Second-seeded Clarion-Limestone is on the other side of the draw and plays No. 7 Otto-Eldred at St. Marys at 7:30 p.m. von Friday, while thrd-seeded Cameron Couny and sixth-seeded North Clarion play at Kane at 7:30 p.m.
The Class A semifinals are slated for Feb. 26. Four teams qualify for states.
The Class A girls bracket features seven teams with top-seeded North Clarion getting a bye into next week’s semifinals. The She-Wolves get the winner of Thursday’s quarterfnal matchup between No. 4 ECC and No. 5 Union that will be played in Punxsutawney at 7 p.m.
Thursday’s other quaterifnals have N0. 7 DuBois central Catholic battling No. 2 Coudersport at St. Marys at 7 p.m. and No. 3 Otto-Eldred taking on No. 6 Cameron County at Kane at 6 p.m.
The semis will be played Feb. 25, with all four of those teams guaranteed a trip to states.
Six area schools will be in the Class 2A playoffs — four on the girls’ side where there is a quarterfinal showdown between top-seeded Ridgway and eighth-seeded Brockway at DuBois on Friday at 6 p.m.
The other quarterfinal on the top part of the bracket has No. 4 Keystone and No. 5 Cranberry playing at Moniteau at 7 p.m. Friday.
In the bottom half, second-seeded Redank Valley takes on No. 7 Kane a Punxsy at 7 p.m., while sixth-seeded Clarion plays third-seeded Port Allegany at St. Marys at 6 p.m.
The Class 2A girls semifinals will be played Feb. 26. The top three teams all earn a trip to states.
On the boys’ side in Class 2A, half of the six-team field will earn a trp to states.
Top-seeded Keystone and second-seeded Coudersport both have byes into the semifinals.
Keystone awaits the winner of Thursday’s quaterfinal that has fourth-seeded Clarion and fifth-seeded Karns City playing at Keystone at 7 p.m.
Third-seeded Ridgway battles Smethport (No. 6) that same day at Kane at 7:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to face Coudy on Feb. 25.
Brookville grabbed the top seed in the Class 3A boys bracket and has a bye into the finals against the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between No. 2 Kane and No. 3 Moniteau.
The D-9 title game is scheduled for Feb. 25 at CUP, with the winner having to face the District 5 champ in a subregional game at Clearfield on Feb. 29 (3 p.m.) for the right to reach states.
The girls Class 3A field features two teams, with top-seeded Moniteau and second-seeded Brookville playing for the title at Clarion University on Feb. 28.
In Class 4A, Clearfield (No. 1) and Bradford (No. 2) will battle for the boys championship on Feb. 27 at Clarion University.
On the girls’ side in 4A, second-seeded St. Marys takes on third-seeded Bradford in semifinal game Friday in Kane at 7 p.m. The winner gets top-seeded Punxsy in the finals on Feb. 27 at CUP.
Both DuBois teams will also be competing in subregional playoff brackets in Class 5A.
The Beavers are off until Feb. 25 when they take on the District 10 champion, which will be either Meadville or Cathedral Prep. The winner of the DuBois game then has to face Obama Academy (District 8) on Feb. 28 or 29 for a berth to the state playoffs.
In the girls District 6/8/9 Class 5A bracket, DuBois is the No. 4 seed and hosts fifth-seeded Bellefonte Monday night at 6 p.m. The winner advances to play at top-seeded Hollidaysburg on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The other semifinal Wednesday pits No. 3 Obama Academy at second-seeded Portage at 7 p.m.
The girls 5A championship game is Saturday at Mount Aloysius College at noon.